Fishers volunteers donate almost 13,000 hours in 2023
Fishers AgriPark, an urban farm that’s open seasonally, is one of the City of Fishers more popular spots for volunteers. (File photo by Leila Kheiry)

The City of Fishers recently announced volunteer statistics for 2023, highlighting the community involvement of city residents.

“Fishers volunteers really put in the work last year and we could not be more impressed,” the announcement stated. “By being involved in our community, volunteers have made a huge difference. Nearly 13,000 hours of volunteer work were logged last year.”

Some statistics related to volunteers are:

  • 5,528 people volunteered in 2023, which is 1,120 more than 2022
  • Volunteer hours in 2023 totaled 12,975
  • Using a value of $31.80 per hour, volunteers gave $412,515 worth of their time
  • Volunteer hours per department were:
    • City of Fishers – 2,521
    • Fishers Parks – 2,169
    • Fishers AgriPark – 1,653
    • Fishers Farmers Market – 1,300
    • Fishers Police Department – 1,172
    • Fishers Maker Playground – 1,030
    • Spark!Fishers – 611
    • Department of Engineering – 563
    • Fishers Storm Water Utility – 334
    • Planning and Zoning – 23

The city’s online portal includes volunteer opportunities with area nonprofit organizations, such as Medical Mutts, Special Olympics and the Alhuda Foundation Food Pantry. More than 50 agencies are listed on the webpage in addition to volunteer opportunities with City of Fishers departments.

People interested in volunteering can go to the webpage, volunteerfishers.com, and either look at the different agencies listed — each with a link to their own website — or at the list of volunteer opportunities. Volunteers using the page must create a profile.

Some volunteer opportunities require background checks, and the page takes the user through that process.


