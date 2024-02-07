Hamilton County Recorder encourages use of fraud protection service

Hamilton County Recorder Trini Beaver and the Recorders Association of Indiana are encouraging residents to use a free property fraud protection service that provides an early warning sign for property owners to detect and address potential fraud.

Property fraud protection allows property owners to take action if suspicious activity is detected, ensures recorded documents are legitimate and provides notifications confirming that documents have been properly recorded, according to the county. More than 72,000 Hoosiers have signed up for the service, the county stated.

“Your property is likely the most significant investment you’ll ever make, and we want to help you safeguard it,” Beaver stated. “By signing up for property fraud protection, you are taking a proactive step to stay ahead of criminals who prey on property owners.”

The Recorder’s Association of Indiana recently launched a public awareness campaign to educate state residents about the importance of property fraud protection and encourage them to take advantage of the service.

To access the service, visit watch.doxpop.com/property/.