Snapshot: Valentines for shelter pets

Physicians for Wishes, a philanthropic organization founded by Dr. Gregory Taylor of Fishers, recently teamed up with Pet Supplies Plus to provide about $20,000 worth of supplies to every cat and dog housed at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Every animal received a Valentine’s Day basket with treats and more, Taylor stated in an email, adding that a video of the donation will be posted to the Physicians for Wishes YouTube channel, youtube.com/@Physicians_for_Wishes/videos. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Gregory Taylor)