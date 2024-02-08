Community First Bank opens new Fishers branch, celebrates $1 million in donations

Community First Bank of Indiana, which opened its newest branch in Fishers Feb. 5, announced that it had reached a milestone, donating more than $1 million to local nonprofits and community partners since it first opened in 2003.

According to the announcement, bank employees were invited to vote for nonprofits to receive a celebratory donation. Each of the bank’s eight branches presented $1,000 to their employees’ selected organization.

Recipients included Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County, Humane Society for Hamilton County, Westfield Youth Assistance Program, Brooke’s Place, Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Family Service Association of Howard County and Kokomo Humane Society.

“As a locally owned and operated community bank, we’re committed to supporting and uplifting the communities that our team lives and works in,” stated Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank. “Throughout the years, CFB has given to local schools, hospitals, youth outreach programs, addiction recovery programs, animal shelters, domestic violence shelters and so much more. We also make it a priority to volunteer and serve on the boards of directors for the organizations. This milestone represents our continuous efforts toward meaningful partnerships and local impact.”

This commemorative event, along with the opening of the new Fishers branch, was part of the bank’s 20th anniversary celebration that began in February 2023. For more, visit CFBindiana.com/marking-a-million.

Community First Bank of Indiana has branches in Fishers, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Noblesville, and Westfield.