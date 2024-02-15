Snapshot: Civic Theatre presents ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at The Tarkington

“Romeo and Juliet” runs through Feb. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The 90-minute brisk-paced, one-act interpretation of Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers” tragedy was adapted and directed by actress, director and teaching artist Emily Rogge Tzucker. The entire show, from the scene selection, set, costumes, lighting and sound, is uniquely designed to focus the audience on the most integral aspects of the story. Tzucker opted for lean character choices and diverse casting to express her vision. “Romeo and Juliet” is the second Shakespeare play Civic Theatre has produced. For more, visit civictheatre.org/romeo-and-juliet. (Photos by Jennifer A. Haire)