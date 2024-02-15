New roundabout opens at Zionsville intersection

Current Publishing
The new roundabout at the intersection of Oak Street and C.R. 800 E. (Photo courtesy of VS Engineering)

The Town of Zionsville is celebrating the opening of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oak Street and C.R. 800 E.

According to VS Engineering, a family-owned and operated civil engineering consulting firm, it was selected as the prime design and inspection consultant to deliver construction contract plans for the new roundabout at what was previously a four-way signalized intersection. Transportation Project Manager Shailesh Desai oversaw VS Engineering’s design team.

As part of added capacity and safety improvements to Oak Street, VS Engineering stated the project “follows the success of another roundabout installation just 0.5 miles east at the intersection of Oak Street and Marysville Road.” The town was awarded $3.12 million for total construction costs.

Desai stated challenges included navigating the elevation of the nearby bridge and property impacts, significant stormwater upgrades to eliminate flooding at nearby residences, sanitary sewer improvements, and septic tank elimination.

VS Engineering stated the project was almost $200,000 under budget upon final construction.

“In an area experiencing continued growth, this multi-lane roundabout will support increasing traffic demands along the town’s main east-west corridor well into the future,” VS Engineering stated.


