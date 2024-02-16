Old Town Design Group’s Custom Home Tour

Current Publishing
Old Town Design Group’s annual Custom Home Tour begins this weekend. The self-guided tour is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 17 and Sunday Feb 18. It takes visitors through model single-family houses and townhomes in some of central Indiana’s most desirable communities in Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield. Attendees can get a glimpse of golf course living at Holliday Farms in Zionsville, lake-life living in Chatham Village in Westfield or downtown living at Midland South in Westfield. For more, visit oldtowndesigngroup.com/event/2024-custom-home-tour/

Custom Home Tour 2024 Overview Map


