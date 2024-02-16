Westfield police chief to retire in March

After almost 15 years leading the Westfield Police Department, Chief Joel Rush will retire next month.

On Feb. 16, Rush, 59, announced his retirement, which was planned in advance and is effective March 1. He has served as chief since October 2009.

“Chief Rush has done an outstanding job leading the 77-member department, navigating COVID, instituting a myriad of professional processes and best practices in criminal technology to make Westfield one of Indiana’s safest cities,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis stated in a release issued by the city. “He has been a trusted partner, and I cannot thank him enough for his service to our community. I’m delighted that he and his wife, Debbie, will continue contributing to Westfield through their many volunteer activities.”

As chief, Rush led the department in the process of accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, which was achieved in April 2016.

CALEA accreditation is considered by law enforcement to be the international gold standard for public safety agencies.

In 2021, the WPD sought and received federal certification under the Presidential Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities pertaining to Use of Force and related policies.

“When I accepted the role as chief in Westfield 15 years ago, I never imagined we would find not only a wonderful work opportunity but also a community (my wife) Debbie and I love,” Rush stated. “I’m forever grateful for my time leading one of the finest police departments in the state.”

Chief Rush is a 1989 Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in Counseling Psychology from Ball State University.

Assistant Chief Scott Jordan will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is appointed. Jordan has served as Assistant Chief for the last 15 years and has been with the department for 28 years. The city expects that new appointment to be made shortly.