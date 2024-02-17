Fishers financial advisor part of Forbes’-recognized team

Forbes’ Magazine recently named Mainstay Wealth Management Group to its 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list, ranking it at No. 27.

According to the Forbes’ website, the list includes more than 4,100 teams throughout the United States.

Based in Zionsville, Mainstay is a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. It consists of financial advisors Tim Harris of Fishers, Mike Harlos of Lebanon and Drew Gleaves of Indianapolis.

According to a news release from Stifel, teams on the list were researched, interviewed and assigned rankings within their respective states.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes’ for this prestigious award,” Harlos stated. “We are on this journey together; it’s our commitment to not only help our clients navigate the markets but to celebrate with them as they reach important milestones.”

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rankings are based on the 12-month period ending March 31 of the year prior to publication and are selected by SHOOK Research, LLC from a pool of nominations, according to the news release.

For more, visit stifel.info/award-disclosures.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, MO, that conducts its banking, securities and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. For more, visit stifel.com.