Fishers Tri Kappa plans pop-up prom dress shop

Fishers Tri Kappa, a philanthropic women’s organization, has scheduled its annual pop-up prom dress shop for high school girls to find new or gently used prom dresses at an affordable price.

The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at the Fall Creek Township Office, 11595 Brooks School Rd. in Fishers.

Andrea Davis of Fishers Tri Kappa said the organization has held the sale for the past decade.

“We started it to help local high school girls be able to get pretty prom dresses without spending a fortune on new dresses if they can’t afford that,” she said. “A side benefit is that we provide a good way for families to recycle dresses so they don’t have to store them.”

Area high school students can choose from among about 250 dresses, according to an announcement from Tri Kappa.

“Members of the social sorority transform the township’s offices into a specialty boutique, complete with dressing rooms and mirrors, so girls can see how beautiful they look in their favorite dresses,” the announcement stated.

The dresses cost between $10 and $50. Shoppers must have a high school student ID and cash to buy dresses, and are limited to two long dresses each. All proceeds go toward new dresses for the next sale.

The ladies of Fishers Tri Kappa collect dresses for the sale throughout the year. According to the announcement, dresses for this year’s sale can be dropped off through Feb. 25 at Fishers or Hamilton Southeastern high schools. Dress donors can contact Fishers Tri Kappa through its Facebook page: facebook.com/FishersTriKappa.

Davis said that for the past couple of years, the pop-up shop has served about 200 girls from nine different public schools in the greater Indianapolis area.