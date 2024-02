Candidates file for May 7 primary elections

The deadline for candidates to file for the May 7 primary election was noon Feb. 9. The following candidates will appear on the ballot in Noblesville (individual ballots will vary by districts).

U.S. Senator

Democrat

Marc Carmichael

Valerie McCray

Republican

Jim Banks

John Rust

U.S. Rep. District 5

Democrat

Ryan Pfenninger

Deborah A. Pickett

Republican

Jonathan D. Brown

Raju Chinthala

Max Engling

Chuck Goodrich

Mark Hurt

Scott King

Patrick Malayter

Matthew Peiffer

LD Powell

Larry L. Savage Jr.

Victoria Spartz

Indiana Governor

Democrat

Jennifer McCormick

Tamie Dixon-Tatum

Republican

Mike Braun

Brad Chambers

Suzanne Crouch

Eric Doden

Curtis Hill

Jamie Reitenour

State Sen. District 20

Democrat

Joel Levi

Republican

Scott A. Baldwin

State Rep. District 29:

Democrat

Christopher Hartig

Republican

Laura Alerding

Alaina Shonkwiler

State Rep. District 37:

Republican

Todd Huston

Judge of the Hamilton Circuit Court 24th Judicial Circuit:

Republican

Andrew R. Bloch

Angela Brown Swenson

Hamilton County Treasurer:

Republican

Susan Byer

Robert (Bob) Bragg

Hamilton County Auditor

Republican

Todd Clevenger

Hamilton County Surveyor

Republican

Gary Duncan

Hamilton County Council, At Large:

Democrat

Keely J. Gladieux

Republican