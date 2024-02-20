Keen appointed as Westfield Chief of Police

Westfield has a new police chief.

On Feb. 20, Mayor Scott Willis announced the appointment of Shawn Keen as the next chief of the Westfield Police Department. He’ll begin the role April 8.

Keen is a 26-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, where he most recently served as chief. He replaces Joel Rush, who announced his retirement earlier this month. His last day is March 1.

“Chief Keen is well respected by his peers around the state of Indiana,” Willis stated in a press release. “His leadership skills and experience will serve the Westfield Police Department and community extremely well. We are looking forward to the number of ways that Chief Keen can advance Westfield through our administration.”

Besides serving as chief in Terre Haute, Keen has also served in that department’s uniform patrol division; was assistant chief to the criminal investigation division; and was on the Special Response Team for more than 17 years.

Keen also spent 18 years as a member of the Terre Haute Honor Guard. He is a graduate of the 259th Session of the FBI National Academy and the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Leadership Academy.

“I am honored and excited to become the police chief of the fastest-growing city in Indiana,” Keen said. “My commitment is to foster safety, trust, and collaboration within the department and the community. Together, with the dedicated men and women of the Westfield Police Department, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement excellence.”

The new chief is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates and both the International and Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

Keen and his wife Shelly have two children, Kelsey and Brendon.

