New construction project coming to Zionsville

A new Indiana Department of Transportation project in Zionsville, 421 Forward, will address driver and pedestrian mobility needs in a “fast-growing area,” according to INDOT.

The project, centered on the U.S. 421 corridor between Greenfield/Templin Road to C.R. 300 S., is in the early stages, with design starting this year and lasting through 2026.

During this timeframe, INDOT stated the 421 Forward team will be “conducting detailed analyses of accident data, traffic counts and environmental elements for roadway improvements along US 421. …. The goal is to identify and study the issues and determine potential solutions.”

INDOT stated it will coordinate with Boone County and Zionsville leaders on recommendations. INDOT will also provide opportunities for stakeholders to provide feedback during the planning process.

“INDOT is fully committed to a public process for this important project in Zionsville,” INDOT West Central public relations director Blake Dollier stated. “INDOT and the entire project team are looking forward to working with residents, business owners and other stakeholders to address their needs and concerns.”

According to INDOT, the 421 Forward project might include various roadway improvements, including “pavement rehabilitation, added auxiliary lanes, intersection improvements, pedestrian facilities and storm drainage enhancements.”

More information will be shared in the coming weeks regarding a public meeting in March where interested parties can share input during the planning process, according to INDOT.

For more, visit 421forward.com.