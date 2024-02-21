Current Publishing
Vare elected new Hamilton County Democrats chair

Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community
Hamilton County Democrats chose former Fishers City Councilor Jocelyn Vare as the county party’s new chair during a Feb. 17 party election at Carmel Clay Public Library. 

Vare, who lost her bid for reelection to the Fishers council in November, ran for the county chair position along with Crystal Neumann, another former Fishers councilor who lost her seat in the November election. 

Vare stated in a Feb. 21 announcement from the Hamilton County Democratic Party that her first priority is supporting Democratic candidates in the upcoming election. 

“Voters in Hamilton County will have important choices on their ballot this November and the Hamilton County Democratic Party will make sure that all voters are informed with the facts and prepared to use their voices,” she stated. “When Hamilton County citizens pledge to never skip a vote, their voices make Indiana a better place to live.”

Vare stated that there are more Democratic voters in Hamilton County than ever before, and her goal is to strengthen those voters and Democratic candidates for elected office.

Vare replaces former county party chair Dayna Colbert, who was hired as the new executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party. 

“Congratulations to Jocelyn Vare on becoming the next Hamilton County Chair,” Colbert stated in an email from the state Democratic Party. “Jocelyn knows how important this election is and has spent the last few years as an important voice in the Fishers community for fairness and growth. Democrats are uniting for 2024, and ready to bring balance to Hoosier politics.”


