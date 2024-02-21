Current Publishing
Westfield donates $5M to Ascension St. Vincent YMCA
The city of Westfield presented a check for $5 million in support of the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield on Feb. 7. Present for the event, from left, YMCA of Greater Indianapolis President and CEO Gregg Hiland, YMCA in Westfield Executive Director Shannon Russell, YMCA in Westfield Steering Committee President Mitch Frazier, Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, WWS Superintendent Dr. Paul Kaiser and Westfield District 2 Councilmember Victor McCarty. (photo courtesy of YMCA of Greater Indianapolis)

The City of Westfield contributed $5 million to the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA, aiding the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis in its $25 million fundraising goal to construct the new facility.

A ceremonial check presentation was held Feb. 7. The donated funds were pledged after a unanimous vote by the Westfield City Council in March 2022. The $5 million was part of the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Groundbreaking for the new facility at 874 Virginia Rose Ave. was held in December. The building is alongside the Westfield Washington School natatorium on 10 acres of land donated by the Wheeler family. The new 54,000-square-foot center will feature a gymnasium for court sports, free weights, cardio equipment, cycle and yoga studios, an indoor track, a teaching kitchen, a children’s adventure area, community spaces, a chapel, classrooms and a STEM classroom.

Construction of Ascension St. Vincent of the Greater YMCA in Westfield is projected to be completed by January 2025.

For more, visit indymca.org/ymca-westfield.


