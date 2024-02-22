Hamilton Southeastern announces name of proposed new superintendent

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of School Trustees revealed Feb. 22 that their choice to lead the school district is Patrick Mapes, who most recently was superintendent of Perry Township Schools.

Mapes has more than 35 years of experience as an educator in Indiana, in large, medium and small K-12 organizations, according to an announcement from the district.

“Prior to leading Perry Township Schools, Mr. Mapes was chairman of the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board and spent nearly 15 years serving in various capacities, including superintendent, within Delaware Community Schools in Muncie,” the announcement stated. “He was also the assistant superintendent of public instruction at the Indiana Department of Education for three years and was selected to join the U.S. Department of Education as the regional advisory chairperson on education issues.”

Mapes will continue to serve the state as an appointee to the Indiana State Board of Education, which oversees K-12 education policymaking in Indiana.

According to the announcement, Mapes’ wife, Jacinda, and their children plan to relocate from their home on the south side of Indianapolis to the HSE district.

“The HSE school board is confident Mr. Mapes will be a great addition to the district’s administration and will help spearhead continued efforts to enhance our schools and communities,” the announcement stated.

The board held a public hearing on the terms of Mapes’ contract during a special meeting Feb. 21.

The board is scheduled to vote on Mapes’ proposed contract during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at HSE’s central office, 13485 Cumberland Rd.