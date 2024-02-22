Obituary: Marjorie “Jean” Anderson

Marjorie “Jean” Anderson, 95, of Noblesville (formerly Carmel), Indiana, passed away on February 19, 2024 in Noblesville. She was born December 4, 1928 to Edith Rachel (Camp) and William H. Wyant in Lapel, Indiana.

Jean graduated from Lapel High School in 1947, attended Taylor University and graduated from Indiana University School of Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse at Indiana University Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and finished her career as a school nurse at Carmel Clay Schools.

Jean is survived by her husband of 70 years, Myrneth H. Anderson; daughter, Charone Lesher (John) of Venice, FL; son, James Anderson (Sue) of Lapeer, MI; four grandchildren, Kristen Anderson (Benito LaRosa), Jessica Anderson (Casey Canaday), Jennifer Goldsberry (Aaron), and Joseph Lesher; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joan Everitt of Lapel, IN and Rachel Martin (Harold) of Campbellsburg, IN.

Jean was formerly a member of Carmel United Methodist Church where she was a member of the WSCS, taught Sunday school classes and served on a variety of committees. More recently, she was an associate member at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, FL and member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Carmel, IN.

Visitation began at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 27th with the Funeral Service following 2:00 pm at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, IN 46062 with Rev. Brian White officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: Donor Services, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://act.alz.org/site/TR/ Events/Tributes- AlzheimersChampions?pxfid= 864306&fr_id=1060&pg=fund) or Operation Classroom, 2705 Shallowford Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383 (https://operationclassroom. org/take-action#Give).

