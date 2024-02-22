Zionsville Town Council, mayor give update on comprehensive plan, appoint pathways committee members

The Zionsville Town Council met Feb. 20 at Town Hall, where Mayor John Stehr gave an update on town business and the council appointed Pathways Committee members.

The next town council meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 4 at Town Hall.

What happened: Stehr gives an update on the comprehensive plan.

What it means: Request for quotes from consulting firms were due Feb. 16 to lead the town’s comprehensive plan. Stehr said Mike Dale, director of the planning and building department, assembled a committee to review proposals and narrow down applicants. Stehr asked to have a few council members take part in narrowing down consultants. By March 1, the field will be narrowed to three finalists.

What’s next: A joint public session between the town council and plan commission will be conducted from noon to 4 p.m. March 16 to hear from the three finalists.

What happened: Stehr said the town is searching for a new communications coordinator.

What it means: Stehr said the search for a communications coordinator has been ongoing for the last month, and the town is still “seeking candidates.” He said it has been “difficult to track candidates” with the required experience and believes salary plays a role. Stehr said he believes that is why the town “lost the last communications coordinator,” Amanda Vela, who resigned last month.

What’s next: Stehr said he would update the council as the search continues and that there might be a request to amend the salary ordinance to “make the job more attractive to the type of candidates that have a more appropriate level of experience.” Town Council President Jason Plunkett said it would be possible to change the salary ordinance, as the previous mayoral administration lowered the role’s reimbursement.

What happened: Stehr and the town council announced appointments for the Pathways Committee.

What it means: At the Jan. 16 town council meeting, Stehr said the Pathways Committee would combine the pathways and pedestrian mobility committees into one committee. The town council appointed four members to the pathways committee, including councilmember Craig Melton, Brad Gressel, Emily Makinson and Mark McDonald. Stehr appointed three individuals: Kim Storen, Bethany Narkiewicz and Jody Miller.