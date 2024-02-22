Westfield boosters to hold murder mystery fundraiser

Westfield High School thespians will perform the spring show, “Clue,” in mid-March.

But before Col. Mustard, Professor Plum and the rest of the cast take the stage, the boosters will hold their own themed event.

The high school’s theater department is supported financially through ticket sales, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted performances during the height of the pandemic. So, parents got together in 2022 to form the Westfield Theatre & Choir Boosters Association.

“What we’re trying to do is get community involvement in theater and choir programs and events,” said Mandi Horner, vice president of marketing for the association. “We do these fundraisers partly to generate interest in younger generations. This time around, they are doing Clue, so we’re doing a murder mystery dinner as a fundraiser.”

A murder mystery is a live whodunnit, where guests have dinner while enjoying a performance where the audience participates in order to find the killer.

Horner said with assistance from the boosters, the theater department can focus on shows that better suit the students instead of only planning for those shows that they hope will bring in money.

“It’s more about the art and the experiences for our students than it is about generating a large ticket revenue,” Horner said.

Tickets for the murder mystery event are $50 at whstheatre.ticketspice.com/northbrook-brewing-co-arcadia

The Westfield High School performance of “Clue” hits the stage March 21-23. For advance tickets, go to whs.wws.k12.in.us/students/performing-arts.

Westfield Theatre & Choir Boosters Association Murder Mystery Dinner

WHAT: A murder mystery fundraiser to support the Westfield High School performing arts. The event will include a silent auction, and all proceeds go directly to theater and choir programs at WHS.

WHEN: March 2 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Northbrook Brewing Co., 119 W. Main St. in Arcadia

COST: Tickets are $50 each. The ticket price includes dinner and one drink token. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets are available at whstheatre.ticketspice.com/northbrook-brewing-co-arcadia.