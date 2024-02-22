Indie Coffee Roasters opens Noblesville location

Indie Coffee Roasters opened a new store Feb. 14 within Federal Hill Apartments at 196 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville. The location is the fourth for the coffee brand, which also has stores in Carmel and West Lafayette.

The shop sells coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, tea, kombucha and other beverages. According to the company, Indie Coffee Roasters — which opened its first store in 2018 — also sells its coffee blends in 33 Meijer stores across the state, including in Noblesville and Carmel.

“(What got the business off the ground is) a lot of support from the community,” said Diane McAndrews, Indie Coffee Roasters’ co-founder. “It took a lot of people who came back in after the first time, after the second time, who’d bring friends (where) we got to know them.”

McAndrews said coffee beans are roasted in-house. The company has a combined 40 to 45 employees at its stores.

McAndrews said her favorite part of the business is interacting with people and coffee.

“That’s the part that makes it all turn,” she said. “That’s the thing that keeps the gears going. That’s why you do it.”

Indie Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more, visit indiecoffeeroasters.com.