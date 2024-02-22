Central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s Mixed Rep set

Current Publishing
For Carmel High School senior Lily Guntz, the special thing about Central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s Mixed Rep is the versatility of the repertoire.

“I love ballet, but it is also very beneficial and enjoyable to be able to perform other styles with music we don’t typically dance to,” Guntz said. “Especially this year, our performance of ‘Khachaturiana’ has the perfect combination of challenging choreography, unique music and enjoyable components of neoclassical ballet that are enticing for the audience and dancers alike.”

ND CIDE 0227 Van Dyke pic
Guerin Catholic High School senior Charlotte Van Dyke will perform in central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s Mixed Rep. (Photo courtesy of Paul Retzlaff Photography)

Mixed Rep is set for 4 p.m. March 3 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“Khachaturiana” is choreographed by Joffrey Ballet dancer Lisa Slagle.

“My favorite part of Mixed Rep is the mix of neoclassical choreography in the first two acts and performing as Swanhilda in the excerpts of ‘Coppelia’ in Act 3,” said Charlotte Van Dyke, a Guerin Catholic High School senior from Carmel.

“Coppelia” was a ballet first performed in 1870 in Paris.

CIDE co-Artistic Director Ashley Jacobs said Mixed Rep also will include pieces of choreography by former Ballet Arkansas dancer Paul Tillman, titled “Riverside;” “Morpheus” choreographed by a former Joffrey Ballet dancer, Mauro Villanueva; and a student choreography piece by graduating senior Gretchen Greener.

“We will have music be a mix of classical and contemporary music, (and dance) musical artists include George Frederic Handel, Leo Delibes, Leon Minkus, along with songs ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ from The Bangles, ‘Riverside’ by Agnes Obel and ‘Dance Monkey’ covered by ItsAMoney.”

Fifty-five dancers, ages 11 to 18, will perform.

“No theme this year, just a mix of classical, contemporary and modern dance showcasing original choreography from choreographers around the United States, including right here in central Indiana,” Jacobs said.

For more, visit cidedance.org.


