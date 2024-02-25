Disability Resource Fair set for March 12

The Noblesville Advisory Council on Disabilities will hold a Disability Resource Fair at 6 p.m. March 12 at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. The inaugural event will showcase businesses and providers that offer resources for people with disabilities.

Providers that will be on-site include:

Noblesville Schools

Limitless (post-high school)

Education Scholarship Account Program

Same As U

Janus Developmental Services

The Arc

BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery

Noblesville Housing Authority

Hamilton County Express

Vocational Rehabilitation

CICOA

ABLE Accounts

Resounding Joy

Hamilton CO WIC

Saving Our Sisters, Inc.

ResCare Community Living — Central Region

Noblesville Chamber of Commerce

Honest Helping Hands Home Care

Community Relations Manager in the Mayor’s Office Lexie Rock said the Noblesville Advisory Council on Disabilities wants the residents to know about the council’s work and resources are available.

Rock said the event will connect people to resources and make people feel included.

“Most importantly, I think it will have an impact on them knowing that they belong here. This is an inclusive community where we want everyone to thrive and be their best selves and we want them to do that here in Noblesville,” Rock said. “So, really, the biggest thing is that you belong and we’re here to stand alongside you and help you get to where you want to go.”

Rock said focusing on the disabilities community has been a longstanding priority for Mayor Chris Jensen.

Councilmember Carrie Hobbs Guiden is the senior executive officer of chapters and community at The Arc, a nonprofit that promotes and protects the human rights, inclusion and participation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She said the resource fair will bring awareness to residents and reaffirm that people with disabilities should be included in city planning.

“I think (the event) will just help (people in the disabilities community) connect to resources that they might not know are available, both just in Noblesville in general but also that could be applicable across the state,” Guiden said.

Councilmember Jennifer Wiese also looks forward to the event. She is the founder and CEO of BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery, which employs people with disabilities.

“The intent (for the event) is for all of Noblesville, if they’re interested in learning more information about disabilities in general, about how people live and work and play in Noblesville and how we can enhance that,” Wiese said. “That’s what this is for so that we can provide resources to enhance that experience for people with a disability, their families, their caregivers, their employers.”