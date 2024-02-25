Westfield Lions Club announces scholarships

The Westfield Lions Club has increased the number of scholarships available this year for graduating Westfield High School students.

With class sizes and the cost of college increasing, the Lions kept up with their pledge to offer scholarship assistance thanks to the success of the club’s largest fundraising event, “Poker for Sight” Texas Hold ‘em Tournament. The Lions expanded scholarship offerings and raised the amounts of each scholarship.

The 2024 Westfield Lions Club scholarships are:

Don Russel Career Development Scholarship, $2,000 – Named in honor of one of the most outstanding Lions in the Westfield club’s history, this scholarship is awarded to a student who will be attending a trade or vocational school.

Trade & Vocational Scholarships, $2,000 – Two scholarships awarded to students intending to attend trade or vocational schools.

Culinary Arts Scholarship, $2,000 – Scholarship specifically targeted to a graduating culinary arts student who will be continuing their training for the food service industry.

Service Over Self Scholarship, $3,500 divided among two students – Formerly known as LEO Club scholarships, these are awarded to students who demonstrate a commitment to serving in their community.

Lester Tudor Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 – Named in honor of a former Lion who also was a principal at WHS.

Florence Benson Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 – Named in honor of a former WHS teacher who was recognized as an outstanding educator and community volunteer, this scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates a commitment to serving others in the community.

Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year, $500 – Selected by the Westfield Athletic Department.

Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, $500 – Selected by the Westfield Athletic Department.

Applications for scholarships are available in the Westfield High School guidance

department. For more, visit westfieldlions.org.