Snapshot: Community First Bank opens Fishers branch with donation

Community First Bank recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch in Fishers with a ribbon-cutting and a $12,000 donation to the Hamilton County Executive Directors Group. The donation will be used to host a four-part Nonprofit Learning Series to help train nonprofit leaders in the community, in partnership with Hedges nonprofit consulting firm, according to an announcement from the bank. (Photo courtesy of CFB)
Snapshot: Community First Bank opens Fishers branch with donation0
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact