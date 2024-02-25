Snapshot: Community First Bank opens Fishers branch with donation

Current Publishing
By on Fishers Community

Community First Bank recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch in Fishers with a ribbon-cutting and a $12,000 donation to the Hamilton County Executive Directors Group. The donation will be used to host a four-part Nonprofit Learning Series to help train nonprofit leaders in the community, in partnership with Hedges nonprofit consulting firm, according to an announcement from the bank. (Photo courtesy of CFB)


