Zionsville Community High School senior gets Discovering Broadway concert role

Zionsville Community High School senior Izzy Casciani figures this is a rare opportunity.

Casciani will appear in a concert of the music from “The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends” at 5 and 8 p.m. April 20 at The Tobias Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis. It’s the sixth musical supported by Discovering Broadway, a pre-Broadway incubator nonprofit founded by Carmel High School graduate Joel Kirk

“I feel so privileged to be able to learn about and participate in the early process of creating a show,” Casciani said. “As an actor, you usually only get to work on the finished product, so this is very exciting.”

Casciani said her college audition coach, Kelly Butler Smith, sent her the casting call.

“The character I was cast in felt very similar to some of the material we had worked on,” Casciani said. “Then, I received further information because I had participated in some master classes through Discovering Broadway (Sierra Boggess, Erika Henningsen and Samantha Pauly), which put me in contact with the directing team.”

Kirk said each cast member is making their Discovering Broadway debut.

“I saw Izzy Casciani and Alanna Porter perform in our master classes and the world saw Ephraim Owens get a four-chair turn on ‘The Voice,’” Kirk said. “Brett Mutter and Sadie Cohen also blew the authors and I away in the audition with distinct choices. I am excited to direct this exceptionally talented group.”

Owens is a Carmel resident and Cohen is a Carmel High School freshman.

The dark comedy is described as a female empowerment musical. It centers on Stella, Grace and Madison as they navigate senior prom with their dream dates – who just happen to be dead. As the night unfolds, the girls discover the true meaning of friendship and learn how to overcome monstrously toxic men.

“We’ve received limited information so far, but I am always excited to support new theater and I am confident the show will not only be entertaining but will include some great messages for any type of audience,” Casciani said.

For more, visit discoveringbroadway.org.