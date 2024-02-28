Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers High School boys swimmers place third in state finals

Fishers High School boys swimmers place third in state finals

0
By on Fishers Community

Entering the boys swimming state finals, Fishers coach Joe Keller figured his team was in a four-team race for second place.

“Penn and us kind of separated ourselves,” Keller said. “We didn’t help ourselves with a snafu in the 200 medley relay (in prelims). You get a disqualification, and you throw away 14 points. We had a great swim and we had one bad exchange. Sometimes those happen.”

Fishers ended up placing third in the IHSAA state finals with 158 points at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. Penn was second with 165 points. Carmel won its 10th consecutive state title with 409 points.

The Tigers were fourth in 2023, third in 2022 and second in 2021.

“All these guys have made huge strides from a year ago, and next year they will be that much better,” Keller said.

Junior Jonathan Hines finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle.

“I knew the 500 time would be around there and I was able to get a personal best,” he said.

Hines’ teammates Anthony Adams Jr. placed sixth and Luis Sanchez eighth in the 500.

“We train together, so it almost felt like practice,” Hines said.

Keller said having three finalists in the 500 shows the toughness of the swimmers.

“Jonathan swam well. He had a good meet,” Keller said.

Hines was joined by freshman Alex Koo and juniors Hudson Lee and Victor Herbert on the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team. Hines, Lee, Sanchez and Thomas Johanneman were on the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay team.

CIF COM 0305 Fishers state swim Hines head shot
Hines

Other top eight finishers for Fishers were junior Jacob Schade, fifth, 1-meter diving; Koo, fifth, 100 freestyle; and Sanchez, eighth, 200 individual medley.

Hines said he is optimistic with everyone who scored in the state meet returning next season.

“I like being part of something like this,” Hines said of Fishers’ swimming tradition.

Hamilton Southeastern finished 10th in the team standings. Royals junior Jihoon Jung was fifth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; and junior teammate Collin Huston was fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The Royals’ 200 medley relay team of Jung, Huston and juniors Derek Robinson and Jacob Frey placed eighth.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIG COM LC BB Champs 030524 1State champs: Lawrence Central wins IHSAA Girls Basketball Finals CIF COM DisabilityAwarenessMonth 022724Fishers plans Disability Awareness Month events for March image5Checkmate: Zionsville Community High School junior mastering game of chess GHIheeCXYAA7mSvCarmel High School boys swimmers win 10th straight state title CIC COM 0227 Callie CarpenterCarmel High School sophomore excels in national indoor rowing event cityhallCarmel in brief — February 27, 2024
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact