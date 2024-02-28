Fishers High School boys swimmers place third in state finals

Entering the boys swimming state finals, Fishers coach Joe Keller figured his team was in a four-team race for second place.

“Penn and us kind of separated ourselves,” Keller said. “We didn’t help ourselves with a snafu in the 200 medley relay (in prelims). You get a disqualification, and you throw away 14 points. We had a great swim and we had one bad exchange. Sometimes those happen.”

Fishers ended up placing third in the IHSAA state finals with 158 points at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. Penn was second with 165 points. Carmel won its 10th consecutive state title with 409 points.

The Tigers were fourth in 2023, third in 2022 and second in 2021.

“All these guys have made huge strides from a year ago, and next year they will be that much better,” Keller said.

Junior Jonathan Hines finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle.

“I knew the 500 time would be around there and I was able to get a personal best,” he said.

Hines’ teammates Anthony Adams Jr. placed sixth and Luis Sanchez eighth in the 500.

“We train together, so it almost felt like practice,” Hines said.

Keller said having three finalists in the 500 shows the toughness of the swimmers.

“Jonathan swam well. He had a good meet,” Keller said.

Hines was joined by freshman Alex Koo and juniors Hudson Lee and Victor Herbert on the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team. Hines, Lee, Sanchez and Thomas Johanneman were on the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay team.

Other top eight finishers for Fishers were junior Jacob Schade, fifth, 1-meter diving; Koo, fifth, 100 freestyle; and Sanchez, eighth, 200 individual medley.

Hines said he is optimistic with everyone who scored in the state meet returning next season.

“I like being part of something like this,” Hines said of Fishers’ swimming tradition.

Hamilton Southeastern finished 10th in the team standings. Royals junior Jihoon Jung was fifth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; and junior teammate Collin Huston was fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The Royals’ 200 medley relay team of Jung, Huston and juniors Derek Robinson and Jacob Frey placed eighth.