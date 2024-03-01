Current Publishing
Obituary: Timothy Wayne Almack

Timothy Wayne Almack, 69 of Westfield, passed away February 23, 2024. He was born August 29, 1954, to the late Earl Almack and Betty (Derry) Almack in Alexandria, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Terry.

Tim is survived by his wife, Leslie; children, Benjamin (Lauren), Isaac, and Nathan; 7 siblings, Regina (Tim), Mike (Cheryl), Bill (Jodie), Cecilia (Gary), Earl (Joan), Dave (Laurie) and Della (Tom) as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a 1972 graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School, and Manchester University in 1976.

Family and friends will gather Friday, March 1, from 2-6 pm in St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Tim’s complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.

