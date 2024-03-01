Current Publishing
'Today was a good day': Pollard leaves Tennessee hospital with new heart

‘Today was a good day’: Pollard leaves Tennessee hospital with new heart

Carmel Community

Former Indiana Pacer Scot Pollard walked out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee Feb. 29 less than two weeks after receiving a new heart.

Pollard and his wife shared a video on social media of the 6-foot-11 Carmel resident ringing a celebratory bell on his way out of the hospital.

“Today was a good day,” Pollard posted with the video.

Pollard was admitted to the medical center’s intensive care unit Feb. 7 when registering for a heart transplant. He received a new heart nine days later.

He had suffered from a genetic condition that caused his heart to beat more than it should.

