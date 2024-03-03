‘Aladdin Kids’ to take stage at Trailside Elementary

Trailside Elementary in Zionsville is gearing up this month for its second musical.

The cast and crew of third- and fourth-grade students will present “Aladdin Kids” in partnership with Black Box Theater Co. Parent volunteer Elizabeth Kiser said the musical is based on the Disney movie “Aladdin.”

“The musical is a kid-friendly, shortened version of the “Aladdin” movie,” Kiser said. “It is manageable for kids to be able to sit through and enjoy it, and also has a lot of parts for kids to play.”

Kiser said that after the elementary school’s production of “The Lion King” last year, more children wanted to participate this year. The play is directed by Kelley Hulse, lead director and administrator at Black Box Theater Co in Lebanon.

“We have about 66 kids in the cast and about 12 kids in the crew,” Kiser said. “We had such a big response that we were concerned we were going to have to turn kids away who wanted to be a part of it. It was well received last year, and we expect a bigger turnout this year.”

Performances are at Trailside Elementary at 7 p.m. March 15, and at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16. Tickets are $5 for regular seating and $3 for restricted-view seating. The school is at 4200 S. 875 E.

To purchase tickets, visit trailsidemusical.ludus.com/index.php.