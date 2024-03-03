Noblesville Chamber again presents savory event

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Taste of Business/Made in Noblesville event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center from 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 14. The event showcases business and organizations in the Noblesville community.

“(The event is) our way of celebrating the Noblesville business community and bringing people together to gain exposure to businesses, develop relationships, develop customers,” said Bob DuBois, president and CEO of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce.

The event will feature approximately 100 businesses and organizations and include entertainment. DuBois said it is a “diverse array” of businesses and organizations, including 15 booths representing restaurants, caterers and breweries and several businesses offering snacks, treats and branded cookies.

All participating businesses and organizations are members of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce.

DuBois said the event used to be held at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds but outgrew the location.

“We probably have 20 percent of the attendance, maybe a little bit more, are people from the community that may not have a connection to the chamber and just know that this is a great way to experience existing business(es) in the community,” DuBois said.

Kristi Spehler, director of member engagement for the chamber, said the event is an ideal way for new businesses to get in front of the community and network with other businesses.

“People love to be out and about at a social event, a social networking event, and being able to learn more about their community and just get a taste — a literal taste of some of their favorite menu items at some of their favorite restaurants — but also get a taste of the business community itself,” Spehler said.

Tickets are $5 online and $7 at the door. The event is at 13700 Conference Center Dr. S. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public.

For more, visit noblesvillechamber.com/events/details/taste-of-business-made-in-noblesville-exhibitor-registration-2024-4770.