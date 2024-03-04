Hamilton County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy to hold third-annual prayer breakfast

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy, a faith-based nonprofit, will hold its third annual Chaplaincy Prayer Breakfast April 24. The Chaplaincy serves public safety personnel and individuals who work or reside in public safety facilities, are housed in the jail and are residents of Hamilton County.

The breakfast will be at the Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center, 802 Mulberry St. in Noblesville. Doors open at 7 a.m. and breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. The event will celebrate the Chaplaincy’s accomplishments as it looks forward to the future, according to the organization.

Last year, Senior Chaplain Mark Fidler oversaw 175 community volunteers and added a new staff chaplain, Daniel Hester. The Chaplaincy answered 2,575 inmate requests; provided educational classes; administered eight baptisms; and helped lead the annual Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Conference and the National Day of Prayer events at the Hamilton County Courthouse and Indiana Statehouse.

As a group of ministers and counselors, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy assists with personal, marriage, job and spiritual matters and are available to assist in emergencies.

Tickets for the Chaplaincy Prayer Breakfast are $35 per person. A table for 10 is $300.