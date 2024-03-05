Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and stylish Carmel living room

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s owners were ready to transform their dated living room into a modern and sophisticated space.

The fireplace now makes a sophisticated statement, with chic floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom gas insert for easy operation.

Grass cloth wallpaper pairs perfectly with the sleek fireplace tile, adding texture and modern style.

Luxury vinyl plank flooring unifies the living room with the adjoining kitchen, improving flow and elevating the aesthetic.

The new island features a unique custom curved support that serves as a stylish transition piece between the living room and kitchen.