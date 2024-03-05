Former Carmel mayor endorses Chinthala in 5th District race

Former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard has endorsed Raju Chinthala in the Republican primary race for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Chinthala, a Carmel resident and businessman, is facing eight opponents in the May 7 Republican primary.

“Raju has worked hard for the people of Central Indiana, bringing good jobs to Indiana. He cares about people, and he cares about the issues that are important to me,” Brainard stated. “That’s why I’m voting for Raju Chinthala for Congress, and I hope that you do, too.”

Brainard retired from public office at the end of 2023 after serving as mayor for 28 years. During that time, he appointed Chinthala to the Carmel Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations, and they worked together on other initiatives.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Mayor Brainard and thank him for his support,” Chinthala stated. “Mayor Brainard led Carmel through vibrant economic development, with a focus on the needs of the people and a long-term vision for success. These are attributes that I plan to take to Washington, D.C., on behalf of all the citizens in the 5th District.”

The 5th District seat is held by Noblesville Republican Victoria Spartz, who is running for reelection.

An endorsement video may be viewed at RajuForCongress.com.