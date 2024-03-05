Sun King Brewery approved for Westfield’s Union Square

Westfield’s $25 million residential and commercial downtown development has its first tenant.

On March 4, a development plan to bring Sun King Brewery to the Union Square mixed-use site under construction was approved by the city’s Advisory Plan Commission.

Indianapolis-based Sun King has been operating since 2009 and is the second-largest beebrewer in Indiana, according to the Sun King website.

The Westfield location will feature a taproom, indoor seating for more than 400 and patio seating for 200 overlooking Grand Junction Plaza. The taproom will showcase Sun King’s diverse range of award-winning craft beers, including its signature core and seasonal releases, along with experimental beers and handcrafted signature cocktails.

“Sun King is excited about being a part of the Westfield community. The design of Sun King’s taproom and food hall will offer guests a welcoming indoor space and a stunning outdoor patio and upstairs deck that share picturesque views of Grand Junction Plaza,” stated Dave Colt, co-owner of Sun King Brewery. “Our fans will be able to enjoy pints of Sun King beer, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, all while enjoying local dining options.”

Union Square has been in the works since 2022, a partnership between the City of Westfield and Carmel-based Old Town Companies. The development is bordered by Ind. 32, Union Street, Jersey Street and Mill Street and is just across from Grand Junction Plaza.

Sun King will sit on the east side of the property. The old fire station that remains on site will be saved and incorporated into the development, rotated 90 degrees with the new entrance on Jersey Street.

“We are thrilled not just for the Sun King team but also for the residents of Westfield, as they will have an outstanding addition to downtown,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis stated. “We are looking forward to seeing Sun King as an anchor of Union Square and how this will help spur future development.”

Sun King has breweries in Carmel, Fishers, downtown Indianapolis and Sarasota, Fla., and its beers have been awarded more than 50 medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, U.S. Open Beer Championship, and the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers.

For more, visit www.sunkingbrewing.com.