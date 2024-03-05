Hoosier Road Elementary School employee arrested for bringing firearm to school

A food services staff member at Hoosier Road Elementary School was arrested March 5 for allegedly bringing a concealed firearm onto school property.

Fishers Police Department stressed that no students were involved and there was never any threat to safety.

“Swift action was taken, with School Resource Officers promptly responding to the school to secure the firearm,” FPD announced. “The individual in question was taken into custody without incident by the Fishers Police Department.”

The incident remains under investigation. FPD stated that additional details will be released later.

“This incident is another reminder of the importance of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture. We urge anyone who notices any potentially unsafe situation to report it promptly to law enforcement,” the announcement stated. “Furthermore, according to Indiana State Law and (Hamilton Southeastern Schools) Board Policy, it’s crucial to note that firearms are strictly prohibited in school buildings.”

In response to a request for comment, HSE Schools reiterated the prohibition on guns in school buildings.

“We extend our appreciation to our diligent School Resource Officers and to those who promptly reported the situation,” a district announcement stated.