Zionsville resident publishes book for first-time moms

Lori Arnold is a ten-year Zionsville resident looking to help first-time moms navigate life with a child. (Photos courtesy of Lori Arnold)

First-time author Lori Arnold, a 10-year resident of Zionsville, has written a book for moms.

A Purdue University graduate, Arnold’s book “Heads Up Mom” was self-published March 1 and is available online on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

“Heads Up Mom” is available online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and on Arnold’s website.

“Bluntly, motherhood knocked me flat on my face,” Arnold said. “I over-analyzed each parenting challenge I faced. This book was born out of my desire to alleviate this outage for other moms.”

Arnold, a mother of a 7- and 10-year-old, worked on the book for three years. She spent the last year learning how to publish her book and took a master’s course on book marketing and publishing.

She said the book is perfect to market to Zionsville residents because of the town’s “major family community.”

“Motherhood is huge and hard,” Arnold said. “The book is geared toward Christian moms, but all Zionsville moms and beyond can pull something from this book.”

The 204-page book includes chapters that focus on the daily challenges in the first three years of motherhood and how to embrace life as a new mom. One chapter includes journal questions for readers to reflect on.

“I feel like a lot of the books I read as a first-time mom had negativity,” Arnold said. “I wanted my book to be encouraging and include essentials so new moms don’t have to dive into 10 different parenting books searching for answers to the unavoidable challenges of new mom life. It discusses things moms don’t see coming.”

The book is available as a paperback for $14.95, ebook for $9.99 and audiobook for $14.95. Arnold is considering the next steps of her career as an author.

“I might try to sell at local Zionsville shops, but I am focusing on online sales right now,” Arnold said. “I may write more in the future, but this book is my current focus.”

For more, visit lori-arnold.com/book.

