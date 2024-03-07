Actors Theatre of Indiana names executive director

Actors Theatre of Indiana Artistic Director Judy Fitzgerald was looking for several months for the right fit to replace Jim Reilly as executive director.

“Unbelievable that he was right under our noses,” Fitzgerald said.

Fishers resident Brian Frost, 74, has been named executive director of ATI, replacing Reilly, who retired at the end of 2023 after 12 years.

“As a board member, Brian already had an established relationship with ATI,” Fitzgerald said. “He stepped in and was helping during the hunt for the new executive director, and everything just seemed to fall into place. He is the perfect fit and the transition has been seamless. He has all of the qualities that we were searching for, and we are so grateful that when we asked, he said yes.”

Frost, who has attended ATI productions for 19 years, was encouraged by Marketing Director Meg Osborne to get involved with ATI two years ago.

“I’ve always had an interest in the theater and have absolutely no musical talent,” Frost said. “As I see it, we have all the people on the creative side who know how to put on the show. So, it’s my job to manage budgets.”

Frost wants to improve internal communications between the board of directors and staff by improving technology used for communications.

“Fundraising is No. 1 on my list of priorities,” he said. “All arts organizations have struggled.”

However, Frost said ATI is benefiting from a major legacy gift of $687,000 from the late Christel DeHaan. Frost said it enabled ATI to create an endowment fund managed by the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

“It provided us with some operating funds, so we finally have a little bit of a cushion,” said Frost, who had been treasurer of the board of directors.

Frost said he hadn’t thought about being the executive director, but Fitzgerald encouraged him to consider it.

“I really appreciate that vote of confidence,” Frost said.

Frost worked at Fifth Third Bank for 25 years in the financial brokerage department as a financial advisor. He retired in 2017 and then got his real estate license. His wife has been a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway and he assists her.

Frost figures he is in the phase of retirement where he’s of service to others.

“It’s where you are not just doing things only for yourself, but you’re having an impact and using your experiences to help others,” he said. “This is my vision of helping others, I guess, in bringing Broadway to Carmel.”