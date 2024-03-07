Fishers residents can apply for fall-prevention grants

Emergency responses in Fishers that stem from accidental falls have nearly doubled since 2019, and City of Fishers departments have teamed up to try and reduce those numbers.

According to an announcement from the city, the Fishers Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Fishers Health Department collaborated to receive a $30,000 Mobile Integrated Health grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for the new Fishers Fall Prevention Program.

That program, which launched in November, aims to help residents age safely at home. Residents 65 and older can apply for free support, which includes home visits, fall prevention education, assistance with in-home modifications and referrals to community partners as needed.

“Falls in the home are the leading cause of injury in Fishers,” Division Chief Joe Harding from the Fishers Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ EMS Division stated. “For several years, our first responders have recognized that these are often preventable events, but we lacked resources to assist the individual. We quickly identified that there was a lack of funding for low- or fixed-income residents to purchase or install mobility devices on their own. These grant dollars will help us close the gap and help to keep our residents safe in their own homes.”

The departments will work with organizations such as the Shepherd Center of Hamilton County and Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County to identify residents in need of financial support.

For more, contact the Fishers Health Department Social Work program at 317-463-4361 or email [email protected].