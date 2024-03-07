New gastropub opens in Zionsville

The Zionsville Public House, a restaurant and pub, officially opened Feb. 19 at 10615 Zionsville Rd., in the building that formerly housed Hotel Tango Zionsville,

The space had been vacant since Hotel Tango Zionsville co-founders Travis and Hilary Barnes announced June 9, 2023, that the business would permanently close July 1, 2023.

The Zionsville Public House is only for patrons 21 and older. It features a gastropub menu, indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar and a game room with pool, darts and pull tabs.

The Zionsville Public House owner Marcus White, who also owns The Pub at Anson at 6585 Whitestown Pkwy., said the business is an excellent addition to downtown Zionsville.

“I don’t think there’s anything quite like this, especially in the downtown area,” White said. “There’s no late-night place, for sure. There’s no place with a game room that has darts, pool and pull tabs. It’s more of a neighborhood pub, and Zionsville didn’t have anything like that.”

White said The Zionsville Public House will soon have patio seating shortly, with the goal to open in April after completing construction projects to make the patio weather friendly.

“We’ll probably do some live music in the summer after the patio opens,” White said. “We don’t know exactly what that looks like yet. We want to be respectful of our neighbors, so we’re not going to do hardcore rock and roll, but maybe some acoustic stuff. We haven’t quite figured it out.”

So far, White said the burgers have been the most popular food item, but the menu features an array of foods and beverages.

“Our gastropub menu is quite a bit higher-end than your average fried-food place,” White said. “We have wings, pizza and specialty items. We will also have rotating beers throughout the year.”

The Zionsville Public House is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.