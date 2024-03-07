Letter: Voices of engaged residents should always be heard

Editor,

As one of the “small, vocal minority” remonstrators directly referred to at the initial Carmel Housing Task Force meeting, I take exception to the not-so-subtle suggestion that viewpoints of remonstrators should no longer be given consideration in development decisions in our community.

We were successful in our remonstration of a development proposal that didn’t fit in our neighborhood. The developer was respectful of our concerns and withdrew his proposed project. The voices of actively engaged residents should always be a component of the decisions made that affect the future of our city.

Cynthia Babcock, Carmel