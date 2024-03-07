Current Publishing
Letter: Sickle cell treatment article 'immensely compelling'

Editor,

I am a middle school student at the International School of Indiana. I am very interested in science and research and found your article regarding a cardiovascular study to evaluate the use of beta blockers in the treatment of sickle cell disease immensely compelling.

Please keep us updated!

Evan Bartelson, Carmel

