Snapshot: Celebrating 25 years

After more than 25 years of service with the City of Lawrence Police Department, Lt. Tim Steele retired March 1, according to an announcement from the city. “Throughout his career, Steele has exemplified honor and commitment in various roles within LPD,” the announcement stated. Law enforcement tradition includes the use of “Ten Codes” on the police radio. One code, “10-42,” signals an officer’s end of shift. At 2 p.m. Feb. 27, fellow officers and city officials gathered to bid farewell to Steele during his final 10-42. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

