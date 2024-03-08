Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Celebrating 25 years
Snapshot: Celebrating 25 years

Snapshot: Celebrating 25 years

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

After more than 25 years of service with the City of Lawrence Police Department, Lt. Tim Steele retired March 1, according to an announcement from the city. “Throughout his career, Steele has exemplified honor and commitment in various roles within LPD,” the announcement stated. Law enforcement tradition includes the use of “Ten Codes” on the police radio. One code, “10-42,” signals an officer’s end of shift. At 2 p.m. Feb. 27, fellow officers and city officials gathered to bid farewell to Steele during his final 10-42. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIG DOUGH LawyersHonored 031224SLawrence firm celebrates ‘Super Lawyers’ and ‘Rising Stars’ CIG COM SchoolShooting 031224Juvenile injured in shooting on Harrison Hill Elementary grounds cityhallCarmel in brief — March 5, 2024 OfoiaHoosier Road Elementary School employee arrested for bringing firearm to school 279349976 378893500946582 7317014084547373432 nNonprofit proposed spay-neuter clinics in Lawrence CIC COM Chief Of Police 2Meet Carmel Police Department’s new leader: Chief Drake Sterling plans to lead with energy, transparency
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact