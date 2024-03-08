Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Leap Day baby
Snapshot: Leap Day baby

Snapshot: Leap Day baby

0
By on Fishers Community

Ascension St. Vincent hospitals welcomed around 20 Leap Day babies across its six Indiana labor and delivery hospitals on Feb. 29. Among them was Sloane Osburn, born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers to Regan and Finn Osburn. Dr. Valerie Gathers, left, delivered baby Sloane, and in 11 years of delivering babies, this was her first Leap Day delivery, according to an announcement from Ascension. Also pictured are nurse Krista Fletcher, Regan Osburn holding Sloane and Finn Osburn. (Photo courtesy of Ascension St. Vincent)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

westfield fire swearing inSnapshot: Westfield fire personnel sworn in CiN 0312 COM NHS show choir competition 1Noblesville High School to host first show choir competition cityhallCarmel in brief — March 5, 2024 CiN 0305 COVER Rodeo CompetitorNot her first rodeo: Noblesville High School senior moving up competition ladder in horseback events CIC COM Chief Of Police 2Meet Carmel Police Department’s new leader: Chief Drake Sterling plans to lead with energy, transparency CIF COM PetTherapy 030524 1Healing comfort: Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers kicks off pet therapy program with Paws & Think
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact