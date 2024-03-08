Snapshot: Leap Day baby

Ascension St. Vincent hospitals welcomed around 20 Leap Day babies across its six Indiana labor and delivery hospitals on Feb. 29. Among them was Sloane Osburn, born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers to Regan and Finn Osburn. Dr. Valerie Gathers, left, delivered baby Sloane, and in 11 years of delivering babies, this was her first Leap Day delivery, according to an announcement from Ascension. Also pictured are nurse Krista Fletcher, Regan Osburn holding Sloane and Finn Osburn. (Photo courtesy of Ascension St. Vincent)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe to Breaking News

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Morning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact