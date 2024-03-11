‘American Idol’ winner set for Feinstein’s

Winning Season 16 of “American Idol” made a huge impact on Maddie Poppe.

“‘American Idol’ opened more doors for me than I ever could’ve imagined,” Poppe said. “I learned so much since my win six years ago and have made so many amazing memories along the way.”

A singer-songwriter, Poppe will appear at 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Her boyfriend and guitarist, Gabe Burdulis, will join her.

“I like to play my original music, but I can’t help adding classics that are familiar with everyone in the room,” Poppe said.“Cabaret-style rooms are some of my favorite to play. I feel my music is best suited for small and intimate rooms. I like to feel like I can have a conversation with anyone in the room. One of my favorite parts of playing shows are the conversations and stories I get to tell in between each song. It’s the thing that helped me conquer my stage fright in the beginning of my career.”

Poppe is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the guitar, piano and ukulele. She received a People’s Choice Award in the category of Competition Contestant for her “American Idol” performance.

Following her ‘American Idol’ victory, Poppe had a hit that reached No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Charts, and she went on to become a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “Good Morning America.”

After playing Feinstein’s, she will spend 11 consecutive days supporting singer-songwriter Joshua Radin on tour.

“One of the many things that makes me so excited about touring with Josh is how our music styles mesh together so nicely,” she said.

For more, visit feinsteinhc.com and maddiepoppe.com.