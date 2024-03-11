Current Publishing
Letter: Politics is emotive 

Letter: Politics is emotive 

By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

Mike Senuta wrote in a letter to the editor published March 5 in Current in Carmel that he was “booed and heckled by my fellow citizens” as he questioned U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz for her support of Donald Trump at a town hall meeting. He was even called a Communist.

He is aghast that Republicans act this way. Is such behavior endemic to Republicans?

Suppose in attending a town hall held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Andre Carson a questioner asked Carson about his friendship with the (controversial Nation of Islam leader) Louis Farrakhan. Would the audience turn on the inquisitor with the zeal faced by Senuta?  Or would attendees, likely Democrats, say to each other, “My goodness, this questioner is really on to something?”

It’s often said that politics is a contact sport.

Yes, Senuta should be permitted to ask his question without harassment. Yet, when he observed the meeting room, he knew his question may be incendiary. Just as asking Carson about Farrakhan would be equally incendiary.

Politics is emotive. Having the sensory acuity to ask “tough” questions in a manner that does not incite may produce a better result.

And it can be done without reading a book about civility.

Sherm Johnson, Carmel 

