Westfield High School football coach Gilbert to leave Westfield to take Wabash College post

Jake Gilbert stepped down from his job as Westfield High School football coach March 11 to take the position of Wabash College associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Gilbert, who had a 103-55 record in 13 seasons as Shamrocks coach, will become Wabash head coach when Don Morel retires following the 2024 season.

Gilbert, a 1998 Wabash College graduate and former player, led the Shamrocks to the 2016 Class 5A state title. Under Gilbert, WHS was a Class 5A runner-up in 2013 and a Class 6A state runner-up in 2020 and 2021.

“My purpose is to love, lead, and have a positive impact on others,” Gilbert stated. “This opportunity allows me to give back to the place that taught me how to live that way. I’ve been hungry for a new challenge, and I’m honored that Coach Morel, (athletic director) Matt Tanney, and President Scott Feller consider me worthy to work alongside them. We have a shared vision of fulfilling the special mission of the College.”

Gilbert ran for mayor of Westfield in 2023, narrowly losing to Scott Willis in the Republican primary. Gilbert was a Westfield City Council member at the time. He has been serving as WHS dean of wellness.

Honors include being named Hoosier Crossroads Conference Coach of the Year three times (2013, 2020 and 2021), the Indiana Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2016) and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Indiana Coach of the Year in 2017. Gilbert was selected to coach in the Indiana All-Star game in 2014 and 2024. He has served as president, vice president, and director of the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

The Shamrocks were 11-2 in 2023, losing at Crown Point 38-31 in double overtime in the semistate.

