GOP governor candidates take to the debate stage

Six candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor espoused strong conservative values during a March 11 debate at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

An audience of more than 500 listened to about 90 minutes of questions and answers with candidates Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The first question from moderator Ann Marie Shambaugh, managing editor of Current in Carmel, focused on citizen-led ballot initiatives, which are not allowed in the Indiana Constitution.

“In some states, ballot initiatives or referendums allow citizens to create law by direct vote, such as Ohio, where last year voters legalized recreational marijuana and ensured access to abortion,” Shambaugh said. “What is your position on citizen ballot initiatives, and if elected governor, would you support introducing them in Indiana? If not, why do you believe citizens should not have direct oversight on such issues?”

For the most part, the candidates agreed that the existing system is best for Indiana. Hill said ballot initiatives work in other states, but not Indiana. He said initiatives tend to be led by emotions, rather than rational debate and he doesn’t support provisions for citizen initiatives.

Crouch said representatives make the decisions and she supports that process. However, she said, if the General Assembly approved a ballot initiative bill and it came to her as governor to sign, she would support it.

Braun, Chambers and Doden said they, too, would consider approving an initiative bill passed by the Legislature.

However, Braun said he would be concerned about outside money influencing the vote for ballot initiatives; Chambers stressed the need for a governor to get to know the state’s “customers” — the citizens; and Doden said he prefers Indiana’s representative form of government, with part-time state legislators.

Reitenour said that when government runs the way it should, there’s no need for citizen initiatives, but when there’s government overreach, she could see where it could be necessary.

The candidates also spoke about improving education, with each espousing their plans for Indiana’s schools, and touted the need for bottom-up legislation, rather than top-down. They also agreed that recently approved legislation that limits the governor’s emergency powers is a step in the right direction.

To watch the entire debate, visit youarecurrent.com/2024republicandebate.