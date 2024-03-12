Fishers resident picked to lead RQAW

Fishers-based architecture and engineering firm RQAW I DCCM recently announced that Fishers resident Lisa Casler has been promoted to president of RQAW.

Casler is a graduate of Purdue University and has more than 27 years of experience in the transportation engineering industry, according to the announcement. She began her career in 1997 at the Indiana Department of Transportation and then worked for an Indianapolis-based engineering firm for 12 years. Casler joined RQAW in 2016.

“She has excelled in her roles of director of roadway services and, most recently, division director of transportation, where she was responsible for overseeing the delivery of all transportation projects and services across seven departments,” the announcement stated. “Her commitment to excellence and ability to lead has been instrumental in advancing the goals of the company.”

Casler is the first woman to lead RQAW.

“I look forward to the challenge of shifting my focus from strictly transportation to the company’s overall bigger picture,” she stated. “Being a part of DCCM has given RQAW the tremendous opportunity to become a national presence while still nurturing our local client relationships, and I am committed to preserving the reputation we have built over the last seven decades. The future of RQAW I DCCM is very bright, and I appreciate the opportunity to lead this incredible team.”

Founded in 1954, RQAW was acquired by Texas-based DCCM in 2022.

James F. (Jim) Thompson, DCCM Chairman and CEO, lauded Casler’s appointment.

“Lisa’s leadership exemplifies the principles we value at DCCM,” he stated. “Her tenacity and drive are the same qualities that define DCCM’s success, and her strategic vision will undoubtedly propel our company to new heights.”