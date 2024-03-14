Snapshot: Zionsville students inducted into National Art Honor Society

Current Publishing
Twenty new members were formally inducted into the Zionsville Community High School chapter of the National Art Honor Society recently. NAHS is known for creating the murals in the main hallway at the high school, as well as facilitating Youth Art Month Lessons at the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library throughout the month of March. The new inductees are, back from left, Samia Kassim, Dylan Anderson, Kyrie Akins,Talia Armstrong, Savanna Lindsay, Lexi Akin, Allison Grieser, Harriet Ayshford and Hannah Patel. Pictured in front from left, Brianna Lalley, Daniel Wyss, Gabriella Pendelton, Hannah McKenna and Reagan Mundil. Not Pictured: Macy Burns, Jenna Rosebrough, Adanna Mbanu, Bridget Finnell, Ella Heiner and Helena Streib. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Community High School)

