Fishers council, HSE board meet in joint session

The Fishers City Council and Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees met in a joint session March 14 for a series of presentations about cooperative projects between the city and school district.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said that, with some newly elected officials and a new school superintendent — Patrick Mapes was recently hired for that role — it seemed like a good time to share what the community is working on collectively to improve education.

“I think that’s one of the things that differentiates us as a community and through all the turmoil and struggles that we’ve dealt with over the last several years — that relationship hasn’t wavered,” Fadness said. “I mean, if you look at the day-to-day interactions between your organization and ours, we’re intermingled on almost a daily basis trying to do what’s in the best interests of kids.”

Many of those programs are organized through the city’s Parks Department, which hosts nature experiences at various parks and helps coordinate student visits to Conner Prairie; offers activities at the MakerSpace; and started a program for third-graders to learn about the various city departments, ending in a mock city council meeting.

“If you want your heart to explode, watch a third-grader role-play your position in a city council meeting with more poise and confidence than I have ever had in real life,” Parks Director Marissa Deckert said. “It’s just amazing.”

Other presenters talked about the Fishers Police Department’s School Resource Officers, Fishers Health Department’s collaboration with the district to promote health education in the classroom, and the grounds maintenance agreement, where the city takes care of school district grounds for 23 properties.

Chief of Staff Jordin Alexander highlighted the $500,000 that the city allocated this year for teacher innovation grants, which will provide financial support for educators to start new programs to enhance education; and Public Health Director Monica Heltz talked about her department’s club grants, which support student-led community service programs.

Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett, who partnered with the city to start the Fishers Events Center project, spoke about the event center, which will open in fall and will offer space for graduation ceremonies as well as sports events, concerts, etc. He announced at the end of his remarks that he would donate $10,000 to the Health Department’s club-grants program.